John Lewis / Natasha Hinde The Everyday stroller is just £60 from John Lewis. We put it to the test.

When I clocked that John Lewis was selling a stroller for £60, I nearly spat out my tea – firstly, because I definitely don’t associate the department store with bargain buys.

And secondly because my experience has been that buggies and pushchairs are generally very expensive.

On their own, strollers can cost anywhere between £70 and £500, so this is definitely one of the cheapest options on the market. But less about cost, how does the stroller actually perform in real life? I put it to the test.

What are the main features of this stroller?

The John Lewis Everyday Stroller, which weighs 7.1kg, folds like an umbrella so you can store it in tight spaces, like cupboards and in the back of the car, easily.

It comes with a comfy seat, padded straps and a canopy. There’s also a basket area under the seat to store bags.

The stroller is suitable from birth up to 22kg or four years old, whichever comes first.

What’s so good about it?

The price is a huge selling point for this stroller, which is being sold online for £60. Reviewers say it’s great for grandparents who look after grandkids on a regular basis and also for travelling.

The frame itself is super easy to build as it only requires you to unfold it when you take it out of the box and attach the canopy hood. It also opens and closes very easily.

I like that the stroller feels well-made and definitely not like it’s going to collapse on you in the street. My daughter is fairly petite but you could definitely sit larger toddlers in this stroller and they’d be very comfortable.

You can easily recline the seat with one hand thanks to a super simple mechanism at the back. Some strollers have seats that don’t sit children up properly which can often be a bit of a bugbear as I worry about giving them snacks if they’re slightly reclined. But I’m pleased to report this stroller actually sits them upright. Then, once they’ve finished snacking you can recline them a bit to make them comfier.

The stroller also comes with a rain cover, which isn’t always a given – some brands make you pay extra for this.

There is a basket under the seat where you can fit small bags and items. If you’re in need of more space, you can also hang shopping bags off the handles (although obviously not too many as otherwise it might tip back).

My daughter managed to kick off her shoes when we were five minutes from home – as you can see from the photo above – so I could handily throw them in the basket underneath along with the other bits I’d bought from the shops.

Other perks of this pushchair are the comfy foam handles and easy-to-apply brakes.

My daughter loved sitting in the pushchair, and weirdly didn’t want to get out (which is rare for her), so I guess it’s pretty comfy for kids, too.

John Lewis The stroller has a lot going for it.

Any downsides?

Aesthetically, the stroller does look a little clunky with its meaty frame and larger wheels – but, regarding the latter, I actually found this means it goes up and down smaller kerbs easier than some other lightweight strollers which can tend to tip.

The canopy/hood is quite short and doesn’t pull down very far, so it doesn’t necessarily shield their eyes from the winter sun. You can however buy sun guards which cover the entire pushchair.

The handles don’t adjust but they’re set at a height that would suit most people, unless you’re very tall. I am 5ft and found them to be at a comfortable (if not slightly raised) height.

My daughter’s legs aren’t long enough yet however one parent who reviewed the stroller online did note that the foot rest is positioned a little far back so a child’s feet can end up dangling down.

The verdict

On the whole I was pleasantly surprised with how functional and sturdy this stroller is – especially considering how much it costs.

It’s great for nipping to the shops and doesn’t require much brainpower as far as setting it up and folding it away is concerned. This is definitely a bonus because sometimes I feel like you need a Masters to figure out how to open and close some buggies on the market.

