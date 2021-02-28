Former Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs has died at the age of 85. He was best known for playing factory boss Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap from 1976 to 2006. Johnny’s family confirmed he had died on Sunday after a long illness.

Getty Johnny Briggs has died at the age of 85

They said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs. “He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. “We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Shutterstock/ITV Mike was at the centre of a love triangle story with Dierdre and Ken Barlow in 1983

Johnny joined Coronation Street as businessman Mike Baldwin in 1976. The character was involved in one of the ITV soap’s most famous storylines ever in the 1980s, when Mike embarked on an affair with Dierdre Barlow, who was played by the late Anne Kirkbride. Their affair was revealed to Deirdre’s husband Ken in 1983, setting up a long-running rivalry between Mike and Ken. Johnny left Coronation Street after 30 years on the cobbles in 2006. Mike was killed off while living with Alzheimer’s Disease, suffering a heart attack and collapsing in the street, where he died in Ken’s arms.

Getty Johnny with former Coronation Street co-stars Amanda Barrie and Bill Roache