Home And Away Star Johnny Ruffo Dies, Aged 35

Johnny Ruffo

Home And Away star Johnny Ruffo has died at the age of 35.

The actor, who was best known for playing Chris Harrington on the Australian soap between 2013 and 2016, died after he told of how his brain cancer had been diagnosed as terminal.

Johnny’s family, including partner Tahnee Sims, announced his death in a statement posted on his Instagram account, which read: “It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”

Johnny first found fame after coming third on the Australian version of The X Factor in 2011.

His mentor on the show, Guy Sebastian, was among those who paid tribute.

He shared a photo of them together on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “The funniest bloke and such a kind soul

“Generous and talented, surrounded by beautiful family, mates and supported by a true soulmate right to the end. You lit up my life every time I saw you and I only wish I saw you more.”

Mel B, who was also a judge on the show, commented on the post on Johnny’s page: “My heart just broke.”

As well as his appearances on Home And Away and X Factor, Johnny also won the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With The Stars, in 2012.

In 2014, he was nominated for the Most Popular New Talent award at the Logie awards for role in Home And Away.

Johnny had previously been diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent surgery to have a tumour removed.

Although he went into remission, two years later he confirmed his cancer had returned in November 2020.

He wrote on Instagram: “After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, though I will dig deep and beat this s*** disease again.”

He then announced the disease was terminal in August last year.

He reflected in his autobiography, No Finish Line: “One of the saddest things about cancer is that even though it can feel like an isolating experience and that you’re the only victim, you quickly learn that it’s actually quite a large club that nobody asked to be part of.

“Every day, I’ve found that identifying just one thing worth fighting for can give me the strength needed to pull my chin up and attack the day.”