Tributes Paid To Broadcaster Jonathan 'Jono' Coleman, Who Has Died Aged 65

Tributes have been paid to broadcaster Jonathan Coleman, who has died at the age of 65, his family confirmed.
The TV and radio star had been diagnosed with prostate cancer four years prior to his death, and died peacefully on Friday with his wife and two children by his side.
Jonathan, who was born in London, had a successful broadcasting career in both the UK and Australia.
In a statement tweeted by his son Oscar, the DJ’s wife Margot said her husband had been her soulmate “for close to 40 years”.
She said: “We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.
“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner he wanted.”
She said her husband wanted to be remembered “for doing a good deed every day”, and she added that this reflected his “generosity and caring nature”.
The popular, fast-talking veteran, known as Jono, first hit screens in 1979 and later teamed up with Ian ‘Dano’ Rogerson to become one half of the duo “Jono and Dano” in Australia.
After moving to the UK, he became on half of Virgin Radio’s Russ and Jono with Russell Williams in the mid-1990s.
Russell was among those who paid tribute, sharing pictures from their radio career.
He wrote: “We had the best of times & right now it feels like the worst of times. My thoughts & love are with Margo, Emily, Oscar & Jono’s sister Sharon. Rest easy ‘Little buddy’ and ‘Thank You Very Much Indeed’. Blessed to have had him in my life.”
A number of others also shared tributes online.
Jono’s family said they would “find the time to bring together all those close to him to celebrate his life when circumstances permit”.