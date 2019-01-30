Jonathan Ross has revealed his mother, Martha, has died at the age of 79. The chat show host paid tribute to his “wonderful, loving, glamorous and thoughtful” mum on Twitter on Wednesday, as he confirmed her funeral was taking place.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Martha Ross has died at the age of 79

He tweeted: “Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha. “A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman... Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first.” Jonathan added: “We were so lucky. We love you Mum x.”

Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha. A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman. Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first. We were so lucky to have her. We love you Mum x pic.twitter.com/aux3ckBJJI — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) January 30, 2019

As well as being mother to Jonathan and his famous brother Paul, Martha was also known for being an extra on EastEnders. She had played a Bridge Street market trader for 21 years from the soap’s launch in 1985. However, she lost her job in 2006 when she breached her contract by revealing a top secret storyline to her son Paul on his radio show.

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Martha played a market trader on EastEnders until 2006

Martha’s former EastEnders co-stars Shane Richie and Tamzin Outhwaite were among those who paid tribute to her online. Shane said she had “a heart bigger than any fictional market”, while Tamzin called her a “gorgeous, positive, fun loving bundle of energy”.

What a lady, what a bloody great lady..i remember how nervous I was on my very 1st day on Albert sq back in 2002 and she just held my hand ....she had a heart bigger than any fictional market...thank you Martha ❤️ — Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) January 30, 2019

I adored Martha. A gorgeous, positive, fun loving bundle of energy. Sending you all lots of love @wossy and commiserations. Xx https://t.co/dwLLXKHK6e — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) January 30, 2019

Met your mum several times. A lovely lady. Love to you all xx https://t.co/CEqqpucEz4 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) January 30, 2019