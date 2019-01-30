Jonathan Ross has revealed his mother, Martha, has died at the age of 79.
The chat show host paid tribute to his “wonderful, loving, glamorous and thoughtful” mum on Twitter on Wednesday, as he confirmed her funeral was taking place.
He tweeted: “Today, my Family and I will gather to say goodbye to our Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma. Martha.
“A wonderful, loving, glamorous, thoughtful, vivacious woman... Always smiling. Always happy. Always putting us first.”
Jonathan added: “We were so lucky. We love you Mum x.”
As well as being mother to Jonathan and his famous brother Paul, Martha was also known for being an extra on EastEnders.
She had played a Bridge Street market trader for 21 years from the soap’s launch in 1985.
However, she lost her job in 2006 when she breached her contract by revealing a top secret storyline to her son Paul on his radio show.
Martha’s former EastEnders co-stars Shane Richie and Tamzin Outhwaite were among those who paid tribute to her online.
Shane said she had “a heart bigger than any fictional market”, while Tamzin called her a “gorgeous, positive, fun loving bundle of energy”.
As well as EastEnders, Martha also appeared on Grange Hill, The Sean Hughes Show and Barrymore.
Martha was also mother to four other children, Adam, Miles, Lisa and Simon.