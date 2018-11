NEWS

Jonestown: How Over 900 People Were Led To Their Deaths, 40 Years Ago

On 18 November 1978, cult-leader Jim Jones led over 900 of his followers to participate in a mass murder-suicide. It would become the largest deliberate loss of American civilian life until 11 September 2001. Forty years on, the survivors still struggle to come to terms with the impact of that day, and the events that preceded them.