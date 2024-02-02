Jonnie Irwin, A Place In The Sun Presenter, Dies Aged 50

Jonnie Irwin Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TV personality Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family has said.

The presenter, who fronted Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed in 2022 that he had two years earlier been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

A statement on his Instagram account announcing his death said he touched “the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth and infectious spirit”.

Alongside a photograph of the late TV host and his wife, Jessica Holmes, with whom he has three young sons – Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac – the tribute read: “In Loving Memory. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth and infectious spirit.”

It continued: “At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will for ever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

Since going public with his diagnosis, Jonnie has been documenting his experience of living with cancer on social media. He had been open about his illness in the hope of inspiring others to “make the most of every day”.

Jonnie said the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he told Hello! magazine