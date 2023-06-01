Jonnie Irwin Shares Health Update With Fans From Hospital Following Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jonnie Irwin has told fans that he is back in hospital after being admitted earlier this week.



The A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer which has spread to his brain.



Since going public with his diagnosis, Jonnie has been documenting his experience of living with cancer and revealed on Wednesday that he has returned to hospital.

Sharing an update on Instagram, he said: “In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime.



“Fingers crossed I’ll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekends @aplaceinthesunofficial LIVE event at @olympialondon in Kensington.



“It’s packed with presenters from Friday including @jasmineharman @benhillmantv @laurahamiltontv @benhillmantv.”

Jonnie’s fans were quick to comment with messages of support, with fellow A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine responding: “Really hope to catch up with you this week Jonnie! Lots of love.”

TV host Jonnie previously said he received the first warning sign of his illness while he was filming A Place In The Sun in Italy in August 2020, when his vision became blurry while driving.



After just one week of being back home, he was given six months to live.



In November, dad-of-two Jonnie accused the production company behind A Place In The Sun of not fighting for him to stay on the programme after his terminal cancer diagnosis.



A spokesperson for the production company, Freeform, said in a statement at the time: “Jonnie has been a hugely important part of the A Place In The Sun family for over 18 years and all of us were deeply saddened by his diagnosis.

“Much loved by everyone on the production, no stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

“Whilst we were unable to continue to film abroad with him we’re delighted that he was able to remain as part of our team in the UK for exhibitions.