West Yorkshire Police Jordan Burling was wearing a soiled nappy and weighed less than six stone when he was found on the day of his death in 2016

The mother and grandmother of a teenager who was allowed to “rot to death” have been jailed for four and three years respectively.

Dawn and Denise Cranston were convicted of the manslaughter of Jordan Burling by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday and were sentenced on Thursday.

His sister, Abigail Burling, was sentenced to 18 months after being found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable person.

The 18-year-old was found by paramedics wearing a soiled nappy and weighing less than six stone on June 30 2016, the day of his death.

Opening his sentencing remarks, the judge said it was “almost beyond belief” that Jordan Burling “should have been allowed to die in his own house, here in Leeds, in 2016, in the bosom of his family”.

He said the pictures of Jordan in an emaciated state were “hauntingly reminiscent of starving victims of extermination camps in the Second World War”.