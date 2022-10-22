Actor Josephine Melville Dies Backstage At Theatre After Appearing In Play

Josephine Melville Josephine Melville

Actor Josephine Melville has died backstage at a theatre after appearing in a play.

The performer, whose TV credits include EastEnders and Prime Suspect 2, passed away on Thursday night at the Nottingham Playhouse after acting in a production of Nine Night.

In a statement, the theatre said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing. Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.

“Josephine received immediate assistance from Nottingham Playhouse first aiders and a medically qualified member of the Nine Night audience. The subsequent very swift arrival of paramedics meant she was quickly and expertly treated but sadly she passed away at the scene.”

The statement continued: “The entire company, and staff at both theatres are in a state of shock. Josephine was a truly wonderful and well-loved person, a revered and deeply respected performer, director, producer, archivist and writer, and a tremendous Auntie Maggie in Nine Night.

“We are offering our full support to her family, our onstage and production crew and all staff at this awful time.”

Josephine appeared in eight episodes of EastEnders in 1986 as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter. She then appeared in an episode in 2005 as a different character.