This Morning Host Josie Gibson Sets The Record Straight On Show Romance Claims

Josie Gibson on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Josie Gibson has spoken out to deny claims she has found love with a This Morning crew member.

On Wednesday, The Sun reported quotes from the daytime presenter taken from an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, in which she apparently claims there is someone new in her life.

While Josie did not name anyone, the publication suggested the relationship was with camera operator Sam Morter, who makes regular appearances on her Instagram page when they are away filming segments for the ITV show together.

Advertisement

However, Josie has now taken to her Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“I’m just having a little lie down because I’m so tired of this story,” she said.

“I am not in a relationship – or neither am I in love – with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague, I’m like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes.

“There is nothing going on between me and Sam Morter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it,” Josie added, referring to how she’d previously posted on the site to deny speculation of a romance between them.

Josie did, however, stop short of denying she is in another relationship.

Josie posted a video denying she was dating This Morning co-worker Sam on her Instagram Story Instagram

The Sun has quoted her as telling Keith Lemon on his ITV2 show: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages.

Advertisement

“It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.

“I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

Former Big Brother winner Josie previously found love on the reality show in 2010, when she dated fellow contestant John James Parton.

She went on to have a relationship with a childhood friend called Terry, with whom she shares four-year-old son Reggie, but they split in 2019.

Meanwhile, Josie is currently filling in for regular This Morning host Holly Willoughby alongside Craig Doyle while she takes time off over the summer.

It has been claimed Josie will enjoy a more prominent role on the show going forward, with bosses reportedly deciding not to replace former host Phillip Schofield, instead opting to have members of the This Morning family co-host with Holly when she returns next month.

Advertisement