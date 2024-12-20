Joss Stone Is Stunned To Discover She's Pregnant Just 2 Weeks After Adopting Her Son

Joss Stone at an event in March via Associated Press

Joss Stone has revealed her family is getting even bigger.

The Grammy-winning singer shared last month that she and her husband Cody DaLuz had adopted a baby boy, Bear, only to discover weeks later that she is pregnant.

“Honestly. Shocked was an understatement,” Joss wrote on Instagram alongside a montage of photos of herself learning that she is expecting another baby.

Advertisement

“Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!!”

Joss and Cody were already parents to three-year-old Violet and two-year-old Shackleton when they adopted Bear at the end of November.

The couple had been expecting to welcome the newborn into their home in the New Year, but the Super Duper Love singer told Hello! magazine that Bear was actually born two months earlier than expected.

Advertisement

“He’s the best Christmas gift ever,” Joss told the magazine. “What’s crazy is that we brought him home the night before Thanksgiving.

“So, we woke up in the morning with our son – and that is something to be thankful for.”

Joss and Cody – who was adopted as a child – had been on the waiting list to adopt a sibling for their son and daughter for around 18 months before Bear came into their lives.

Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz at the premiere of The Time Traveller's Wife last year Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock

Advertisement

“We are in love big time with this little guy,” Joss wrote on Instagram just two weeks ago. “The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear.

“Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

Joss was actually pregnant with her first child, Violet, when she competed on the second season of The Masked Singer UK, and went on to win the show.