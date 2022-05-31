Here's How To Navigate The Air Travel Chaos Right Now

Where it would previously take three weeks for a new passport to arrive, the wait time has increased to 10 weeks. However, not everyone is receiving theirs within this timeframe – with some report waiting months for theirs to arrive.

Post-Brexit travel rules that say Brits need to have at least three months remaining before their passport expires also complicate the process.

So if you’re planning to go away in the next few months make sure your passport is up to date – in rare cases, applications can be expedited.