Jude Law at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last month via Associated Press

Jude Law has insisted he has “no issues” with his distinctive hairline.

The two-time Oscar nominee was asked about his signature barnet as part of an interview on the podcast Bullseye, referring to the shape of his hair as his “peak” and “island – as my kids call it”.

Host Jesse Thorn then asked the British performer if he was “prepared to defend that area as necessary as you age”, to which he responded: “With my life!”

When asked how important it is to “defend this front”, Jude continued: “It’s so vital to who I am. However, I’ve shorn it off several times for certain roles. And I’ve no issue with a pate. My father is bald.”

Asked about the various methods of doing so, Jude responded: “That’s a very good question. I think it’s one that I’ll have to answer when the day comes.”

He added: “One of the many things I love about Jack Nicholson – his performances, his persona, his energy – but it was always the receding hairline. It, to me, made him unbelievably attractive and charismatic.

“So, I’m a big fan of it.”

Jack Nicholson in 1978 via Associated Press

The host responded: “I know exactly what you’re talking about, I agree with you completely and I think you have that going on.

“Your front hair is really distinctive, and a big part of how unspeakably handsome you are.”

Jude then quipped: “Thank you so much and I will defend it to the last.”

The Talented Mr Ripley star can currently be seen in action in the Star Wars spin-off Skeleton Crew, in which he plays space pirate Jod Na Nawood.