Jude Law has insisted he has “no issues” with his distinctive hairline.
The two-time Oscar nominee was asked about his signature barnet as part of an interview on the podcast Bullseye, referring to the shape of his hair as his “peak” and “island – as my kids call it”.
Host Jesse Thorn then asked the British performer if he was “prepared to defend that area as necessary as you age”, to which he responded: “With my life!”
When asked how important it is to “defend this front”, Jude continued: “It’s so vital to who I am. However, I’ve shorn it off several times for certain roles. And I’ve no issue with a pate. My father is bald.”
Asked about the various methods of doing so, Jude responded: “That’s a very good question. I think it’s one that I’ll have to answer when the day comes.”
He added: “One of the many things I love about Jack Nicholson – his performances, his persona, his energy – but it was always the receding hairline. It, to me, made him unbelievably attractive and charismatic.
“So, I’m a big fan of it.”
The host responded: “I know exactly what you’re talking about, I agree with you completely and I think you have that going on.
“Your front hair is really distinctive, and a big part of how unspeakably handsome you are.”
Jude then quipped: “Thank you so much and I will defend it to the last.”
The Talented Mr Ripley star can currently be seen in action in the Star Wars spin-off Skeleton Crew, in which he plays space pirate Jod Na Nawood.
He and Jason Bateman will also share the screen in a new Netflix miniseries Black Rabbit, playing a pair of brothers whose lives are both turned upside down when they reunite.