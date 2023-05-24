Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals The Real-Life Royal Inspiration For Her Wedding Dress

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed this week that she looked to the British royal family for wedding gown inspiration when it was time for her own nuptials to husband Brad Hall back in the ’80s.

The Seinfeld actor appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, where she talked about her dress and its resemblance to the late Princess Diana’s.

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” co-host Kelly Ripa said to Louis-Dreyfus, who let out a laugh looking at her gown.

“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” the Veep star said as a photo of her dress from her 1987 wedding appeared on the screen, according to People magazine. “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

Diana’s dress, designed by Elizabeth Emanuel for her 1981 nuptials to then-Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral, spawned a “Diana effect” on wedding dresses for years to come.

Emanuel, who helped design and create the wedding dress with her then-husband, David, talked over the years about what it was like creating the iconic gown, which included over 10,000 tiny mother-of-pearl sequins and pearls and a standout, 25-foot train.

“We went completely over the top,” the designer told The Associated Press last year. “I mean, we were young, just out of college. [We said,] ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go crazy. St. Paul’s [has] this huge, big aisle. Let’s put all the frills on the lace, everything and make it the ultimate fairy princess dress.’ And we did that. And I don’t think you’re going to see another one like that.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, July 29, 1981. David Levenson via Getty Images

Diana’s gown was later passed down to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who inherited the dress on the latter’s 30th birthday ― Sept. 15, 2014.

The princes later loaned the dress for an exhibit at Kensington Palace, called Royal Style in the Making which closed last year.