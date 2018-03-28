The Ecuador Embassy in London has disabled Julian Assange’s outside communications, officials have confirmed.
Assange has been living inside the Embassy in the UK capital since June 2012, when he entered the building to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning about allegations of sex crimes, which he has always denied.
Officials previously cut off his internet access in 2016. On Wednesday, it tweeted confirmation his internet connection has been disabled again.
Kim Dotcom, a former owner of file-sharing company Megaupload, had earlier suggested the WikiLeaks founder’s communications had been suspended, and urged Assange’s supporters to gather outside the Embassy.
