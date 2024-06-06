Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Gets Humble About Helping Sarah Hyland Leave An Abusive Partner

Julie Bowen Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Julie Bowen is downplaying her role in helping her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland during a crisis.

On Monday’s episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Juli was asked about a 2014 incident in which she helped her on-screen daughter leave an abusive partner.

Advertisement

“Sarah Hyland gives you credit for saving her life after a violent relationship,” co-host Lauryn Bosstick told Julie, about 26 minutes into the episode.

“Oh, that’s very sweet of her,” the guest responded humbly.

“You were like, it sounds like, a mother to her,” Laura pressed, to which Julie said: “I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. I mean, I’m sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her.”

Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

In September 2014, when she was in her early 20s, Sarah secured a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, after he allegedly choked her, according to documents first obtained by TMZ.

Advertisement

After the incident, Sarah called Julie to come to her home and help her “peacefully end the relationship”, according to the outlet. But when Julie witnessed Sarah’s ex throw a lighter at her, the Emmy winner reportedly stepped in and told her co-star she wasn’t safe.

This is not the first time Julie has downplayed her role in the ordeal.

Speaking to HuffPost in 2014, she said that the media narrative surrounding the incident had been “grossly overblown,” especially in regards to her “involvement” in it.

“I love Sarah and I support her wholeheartedly,” Julie told HuffPost. “And I didn’t do anything special at all. Nothing that you wouldn’t do for anybody who’s going through a breakup.

“I think it just got a lot of attention because she’s an adorably cute person who’s on TV.”

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact: