What Life Could Actually Look Like In England After July 19

David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid, said he wants to see people continue to social distance and wear masks “for the time being” – particularly in areas where the virus is circulating more widely.

He told Sky News: “There will be a need for every single workplace to be asking, ‘Is it right that we stop wearing masks and stop maintaining distance?’ Because that’s the way you prevent people from getting infected and that’s the key to stopping big spikes building up.

“I am advocating continued physical distancing and continued mask-wearing for the time being, including in countries where there’s a lot of vaccination.”