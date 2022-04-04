June Brown Remembered As Stars Pay Tribute To Dot Cotton Actor Following Her Death

Tributes have been pouring in for EastEnders icon June Brown following her death at the age of 95.
The actor was best known to millions as Albert Square’s legendary bible-quoting, chain-smoking character Dot Cotton.
Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap, said he was “lost for words” following his former co-star’s death on Sunday.
“I’m lost for words, something June never was,” he wrote on Instagram. “So many memories, so much fun.
“Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.
Letitia Dean – best known as Sharon Watts – said: “My beloved June, I truly loved you. Not just a phenomenal actress but a very dear friend.
“Oh the fun we have had over the years! I will never stop loving you, THANK YOU for your kindness and your generosity and for loving me the way you did.
“Sending all my dearest love to June’s family at this devastating time. God bless you June.”
Kathy Beale actor Gillian Taylforth said: “I’m truly heartbroken by this news. June Brown OBE, MBE, was an amazing woman and a truly wonderful actress. I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always someone I looked up to and learnt from.
“There will never be another June Brown and I’m sending all my love to her family.”
Natalie Cassidy – better known as Sonia Fowler – said: “I am so sad to hear the news about My June. She taught me everything I know. We laughed, we drank red wine, we learnt lines. She told me all her stories which I will keep close to my heart forever and she knew all of mine.
“We have lost a legend and the best character actress EastEnders has ever seen and will ever see. I will miss her so much.”
Denise Fox actor Diane Parish said: “In my humble opinion, June Brown WAS EastEnders. Her voice, her mannerisms, her character, her look were all carefully crafted choices by one of the country’s most beloved and gifted actors.
“June was all about craft and character. Her determination to uphold these things and to respect the true work in character acting, kept our ship stable and remain in the soul of the show. After all, that is what makes great television and June and Dot Cotton are National Treasures.
“I’ll be drinking a sherry for her tonight to thank her for all she gave us and personally, what I learned from her.”
Many more of June’s EastEnders cast mates – past and present – have also paid tribute on social media...
Other stars and organisations from the entertainment world have also paid their respects to the beloved star...
June joined EastEnders in 1985 and remained with the soap for eight years.
She returned in 1997 and Dot stayed on the Square until 2020, making an off-screen exit when the character went to live in Ireland with her grandson.
June announced the bombshell news of her exit with little fanfare, revealing in a podcast interview she was unhappy with Dot’s recent storylines.
During her years in Walford, Dot had a number of big plots, including euthanasia, cancer and homophobia.
The character was famed for her relationship with bad boy son ‘Nasty’ Nick, played by John Altman, as well as her later marriage to Jim Branning, played by John Bardon.
June won several awards for her portrayal of Dot, including a lifetime achievement honour at the 2005 British Soap Awards, while she was also nominated for the best actress prize at the TV Baftas for her standalone episode of the soap.
In December 2021, June was made an OBE in the New Year Honours for services to drama and to charity, having previously been made an MBE.
Before joining EastEnders, June also had roles in Coronation Street, Doctor Who, Minder and The Bill, as well as costume dramas The Duchess Of Duke Street and Oliver Twist.