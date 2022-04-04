June Brown Remembered As Stars Pay Tribute To Dot Cotton Actor Following Her Death

The actor was best known to millions as Albert Square’s legendary bible-quoting, chain-smoking character Dot Cotton.

Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap, said he was “lost for words” following his former co-star’s death on Sunday.

“I’m lost for words, something June never was,” he wrote on Instagram. “So many memories, so much fun.

“Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.