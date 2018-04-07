A crash between a lorry and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada has left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police say. The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the town of Nipawin for a play-off game. It collided with a transporter truck. “There have been multiple fatalities — our whole community is in shock,” said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have not released how many people died or were injured in the crash, the Press Association reported.

Thank you again to @BourgaultAg for sponsoring the Bourgault Cup and presenting it to the boys after our big win. #BroncoHockey pic.twitter.com/WA4dCFJWlL — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) March 25, 2018

Garinger said parents from across western Canada are rushing to the scene as they struggle to cope with the tragedy. “It’s a horrible accident, my God,” said Darren Opp, president of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team. “It’s very, very bad.” Opp said the truck hit the side of the players’ bus, adding that the coaching staff and players from the Hawks are waiting to help. “They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news,” he said. “There’s uncles and moms and dads waiting to hear whether their sons and nephews are OK.” Pastor Jordan Gadsby at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin said more than a hundred people gathered at the church. “Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive.”

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018