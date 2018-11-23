Junk Food Ads Banned From London Tube And Bus Stops In Bid To Tackle Obesity

Londoners will no longer see adverts for burgers and sugary drinks on their morning commute because junk food advertising will soon be banned on the entire Transport for London (TfL) network.

The new rules will come into place from 25 February 2019 as part of measures to help tackle child obesity, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, confirmed on Friday.

The decision follows a public consultation launched in May which found overwhelming support from Londoners for a ban, covering all adverts for food and non-alcoholic drinks high in fat, salt or sugar and considered “less healthy” under Public Health England guidelines.

Examples of products that would not be accepted are sugary drinks, cheeseburgers, chocolate bars and salted nuts, while unsalted nuts, raisins and sugar-free drinks would be accepted.

Food and drink brands, restaurants, takeaways and delivery services will only be able to place adverts which promote their healthier products, rather than publicising their wider brands.