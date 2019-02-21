Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report after alleging he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men in January.

Doubts were raised over the 36-year-old’s account of the incident after US media reported that police believed he may have paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack.

One of the brothers is Smollett’s personal trainer and both have worked as extras on Empire.