Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report after alleging he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men in January.
Doubts were raised over the 36-year-old’s account of the incident after US media reported that police believed he may have paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack.
One of the brothers is Smollett’s personal trainer and both have worked as extras on Empire.
Police in Chicago said Smollett was now being considered as a suspect in the case and have confirmed charges have been brought against him.
He has been charged by Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives are now looking to arrest Smollett.
He said: “Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”
Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor have said they will mount an “aggressive defence” to the charges.
Lawyers Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said in a statement: “Like any other citizen, Mr Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.
“Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defence.”
The incident led to an outpouring of support for Smollett from stars including Oscar winner Viola Davis and supermodel Naomi Campbell.