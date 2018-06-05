Nicholas Parsons missed his first episode of Radio 4′s ‘Just A Minute’ in 50 years this week, so he could enjoy a day off.

The 94-year-old presenter has fronted the comedy panel show since 1967, when it first debuted on Radio 4 just three months after the station’s launch.

‘Just A Minute’ has since gone on to become one of its staple offerings, but regular listeners were in for a surprise on Monday, when Nicholas was notably absent, and replaced by Gyles Brandreth for the episode.