No Amount Of Alcohol Is Safe, Warn Scientists – Just In Time For The Bank Holiday

Before you hit up a beer garden or mix yourself a cocktail this bank holiday weekend, we’ve got some news that may stop you in your tracks.

No amount of alcohol is safe to consume, according to a large-scale global study of 28 million people in 195 countries.

The study, published in The Lancet, suggests any health benefits of alcohol are outweighed by its adverse effects on other aspects of health, particularly cancers. Basically, we should avoid it altogether.

The research also found British women are among the heaviest female drinkers in the world, coming in eighth position, averaging around 30g of alcohol per day. British men drink a similar amount, but this puts them in 62nd position compared to other men globally.