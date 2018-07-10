Justin Timberlake Will Screen England's World Cup Semi-Final Before His O2 Concert

Justin Timberlake is bound to have delighted his football-loving fans after announcing plans to screen England’s World Cup semi-final at the O2 Arena, just before his concert takes place.
The ‘SexyBack’ singer posted the news on Twitter, revealing ticket-holders will be able to catch the game live on the big screens.
In a video posted on the social-networking site, Justin reminds everyone that he’ll be back on stage on Wednesday, adding “there’s another very important thing happening” that night.
“So here’s what we’re going to do,” he says. “I spoke to the O2 and for the first time ever, doors will open at 6.30PM and we’re going to play this England Croatia match on my big screens. Come here and we’ll watch it together.”
Given the licensing needed to screen live football (and the logistics of this stunt), we’re seriously impressed Justin has pulled this off.
On Monday night, the singer took the chance to show his support for the England side.
Taking a break from his performance, JT shouted “It’s coming home!” and gave a shout out to players Harry Kane and Harry Maguire while speaking with a (slightly dodgy) English accent.
Justin’s current tour is in support of his fifth studio album, ‘Man Of The Woods’.
The singer will be on the road until January 2019, performing an incredible 110 dates worldwide.