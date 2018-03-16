Is Mixing Faith And Politics Worth The Risk?

Politics and church are risky things to do at the same time. Five of my predecessors as Archbishop have died violently, three because they were involved in politics. Most famously, Thomas Beckett in 1171 caused the king to ask “who will rid me of this troublesome priest?” Four knights promptly did so, with swords in Canterbury Cathedral. Two centuries later, Archbishop Simon of Sudbury made the mistake of being the king’s main tax collector. After a crowd stormed Lambeth Palace, they took him to Tower Hill, cut off his head and played football with it.

You would have thought that we might have learned. Stay quiet, don’t collect taxes and keep your head down (and on).

The trouble is that’s not what Jesus Christ did. He was never party political. No wing of politics – left or right – can claim God as being on its side. But Jesus was highly political. He told the rich that, unlike the poor who were blessed, they would face woes. He criticised the King as a fox. He spoke harsh words to leaders of the nations when they were uncaring of the needy.

He did this because God cares for those in need and expects those who claim to act in his name to do the same. That means action - and words.

Actions are obvious. The churches and other faith groups run the vast majority of food banks. The Church of England alone looks after about 4,700 schools (other churches such as the Roman Catholics have huge numbers of their own), teaching children well, and doing so in many cases in areas of great deprivation.

The churches run debt counselling, and help families in difficulty in marriages and family life. They really are often the glue that holds society together, not entirely alone, but as a crucial part.

National education, many hospitals, most hospices, the majority of full time youth workers: all these were started with or are run by church and other faith groups. Many football clubs started from churches, Liverpool and Everton for example - although nowadays they use footballs, not Archbishops’ heads (for which I’m most grateful).

But what about words? Quite rightly people mistrust people who pontificate, lay down the law, tell them what to do or how society should be run.