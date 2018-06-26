Justine Greening Rules Herself Out Of Race To Be Next London Mayor

Thanks @JustineForMayor - all your support is hugely appreciated, but as an MP I'm focusing on https://t.co/yU0CmZz6Nf to drive opportunity for people across our whole country so won't be putting my name forward. Want to help? Watch this and get involved! #SocialMobility pic.twitter.com/NblAFdx4Ak

Former education secretary Justine Greening has ruled herself out of the race to become the next mayor of London.

The Tory MP for Putney had been tipped as the likely Conservative candidate to battle Labour’s Sadiq Khan for the City Hall top job after favourite Ed Vaizey endorsed her.

But, in a tweet on Wednesday night, Greening said she would be focusing on a national social mobility project instead.

She said: “Thanks @JustineForMayor - all your support is hugely appreciated, but as an MP I’m focusing on socialmobilitypledge.org to drive opportunity for people across our whole country so won’t be putting my name forward.”