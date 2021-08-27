Kadeena Cox Sets New World Record As She Wins Gold In Paralympic Time Trial Cycling Event

Kadeena Cox has smashed the world record to win gold in the C4-5 500m time trial event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The medal-winning rider crossed the line in 34.812, which was reduced to a real time of 34.433 due to her being in the lower of the two classifications. Canadian Kate O’Brien – a fellow C4 rider, who held the previous global best – finished just over a second slower at the Izu Velodrome.

PA Media Kadeena Cox won gold on Day Three of the Tokyo Paralympics

Kadeena also retained her title in the time trial, after winning gold in cycling and athletics at Rio 2016. She also became the first Black athlete in history to secure a gold medal for Great Britain in cycling across disabled and non-disabled athletes. Speaking to Channel 4 following her medal ceremony, Kadeena said: “I tried not to cry on the podium, I tried to enjoy this moment. I did enjoy Rio but was trying to go well that I didn’t really, it’s a bit overwhelming. “I got a lot of messages from my family before. My grandad has been in and out of hospital, and this one is for him. I just love him.”