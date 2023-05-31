Kaley Cuoco revealed that having a child “just wasn’t on my radar,” until she met her now-boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant actor told Emmy magazine that it “was not a goal” of hers to have a baby, until she connected with Pelphrey just after her second divorce.

“As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career,” she explained. “Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

“We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be,” Cuoco continued. “I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed.”

“We’re not twenty, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long,” she added. “Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

David Livingston via Getty Images Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the HBO Emmys Party at San Vicente Bungalows on Sept. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.

The Big Bang Theory actor and Pelphrey first connected at an Ozark party, later making things Instagram official in May 2022.

The two later announced in October of the same year that they were “beyond blessed and over the moon” to be expecting their first child together.

The happy couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 3 and called her “the new light of our lives.”

“We are blessed beyond belief,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her little one. ”@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Prior to meeting Pelphrey, Cuoco was married twice before. She split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, in September 2021 after three years of marriage. Before Cook, she was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting.