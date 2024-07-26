Kamala Harris via Associated Press

Vice president Kamala Harris will cap off her historic week with an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The Democratic presidential candidate can be seen in a teaser video for the Season 9 finale episode, which will begin streaming on Wow Presents Plus on Friday.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris says in the clip, unveiled Thursday.

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone.”

“We are all in this together, and your vote is your power,” she adds. “So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote.”

According to Variety, the episode was taped a few weeks before Joe Biden announced he was no longer running for reelection, making way for Harris’ presidential campaign to kick off on Sunday.

You better VOTE! 🗣️



Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

The episode will also feature appearances by actors Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson, as well as pop star Lance Bass.

Harris is the first vice president to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, but the competition series has welcomed other political figures.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) appeared on the show in 2020, and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) swung by in 2018 and 2022.

Later in 2022, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first world leader to be seen on any instalment of the RuPaul-founded competition franchise when he appeared on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

By Thursday afternoon, news of Harris’ appearance had drawn a plethora of excited responses from Drag Race fans.

“This is my excuse to finally get caught up on this season,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Added another: “That’s my president in waiting.”