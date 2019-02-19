Tributes have poured in for Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. French media reported news of the creative director’s death at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Fellow designer Donatella Versace led the tributes on social media, praising his “genius” and “incredible talent”.

Victoria Beckham said that Karl had always been “so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally”, as she posted on Instagram:

Henry Holland shared one of Karl’s most famous quotes as he posted on Twitter:

“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld 😥 — henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019

Lily Allen said Karl had “made her feel like a princess” in a touching post:

Model and TV personality Alexa Chung recalled her first meeting with the creative director, saying it was an “honour to know” Karl when they became friends after she was sent to interview him.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, also said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Karl Lagerfeld. “He has exerted an incredible influence over the fashion industry over the past six decades, and it goes without saying that the world has lost one of the greatest designers in the history of fashion. But it has also lost one of its greatest teachers.” Many other famous faces and publications from the worlds of celebrity and fashion also shared their sadness as they honoured Karl online...

My gosh Fashion week in Paris will never be the same 😢 with all my tremendous respect #rip #KarlLagerfeld — christophe guillarme (@guillarme) February 19, 2019

RIP @KarlLagerfeld, thank you for your contribution to art and to fashion x pic.twitter.com/PmrlDTcN2I — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) February 19, 2019

RIP Karl Lagerfeld, the creator of ALL my most cherished fashion week memories with those epic Chanel spectacles in the Grand Palais. A genuine fashion titan. A great loss but amazing, indelible legacy. — Jo Elvin (@jo_elvin) February 19, 2019

RIP Karl Largerfeld.. your genius will never be forgotten 💖 — Gok Wan (@therealgokwan) February 19, 2019

So sad to hear about Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. What a life he had. He was a true master of his craft, an inspiring creator. He also had a ferocious sense of humour and whimsy. #karllagerfeld — MIKA (@mikasounds) February 19, 2019

Karl Lagerfeld vient de nous quitter... 😢

Avec lui, l'époque du glamour, de l'extravagance tire sa révérence.

Ce génie absolu de la mode laisse un gigantesque vide.

Je suis tellement triste... J'ai eu le privilège de le connaître personnellement

Adieu Karl 💔 pic.twitter.com/cBIwUW0V5t — Cristina Cordula (@cristinacordula) February 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary maestro of fashion. His life and work has shaped the entire industry and the wider culture. Karl Lagerfeld, rest in peace. 10/09/33 - 19/02/19 pic.twitter.com/EiSAsdQxUr — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) February 19, 2019

The industry mourns the loss of one of the most influential designers in fashion - Karl Lagerfeld has passed away in Paris, aged 85 https://t.co/eYhJdmNLQ1 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 19, 2019

Vogue Paris pays homage to Karl Lagerfeld --> https://t.co/nXNIlE7ZBJ



© Hedi Slimane pic.twitter.com/Gr8JxmwdJH — Vogue.fr (@VogueParis) February 19, 2019