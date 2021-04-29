Kate And William Play With Their Kids In Adorable New Family Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving royal fans exactly what they want.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday released brand-new family footage of the couple playing with their three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― to commemorate their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29.
“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” the couple said in a message accompanying the footage, which was shot by Will Warr in Norfolk last fall. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”
The sweet, 40-second footage shows William and Kate gazing adoringly at each other, giggling with Louis, chasing after George and Charlotte, climbing trees and even roasting marshmallows around a campfire with the kids.
The couple also released new portraits of themselves on Wednesday, a day before their 10-year celebration. The images, captured by photographer Chris Floyd, were taken earlier this week at Kensington Palace.
In the below photo, the couple even recreated their original, official engagement picture, which was taken by Mario Testino:
The Royal Family’s official social media accounts reshared the photos and wished the couple “a very happy wedding anniversary” on Thursday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a star-studded ceremony that included Guy Ritchie, Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham among the 1,900 guests.
To relive some of the couple’s biggest relationship milestones in their nearly 20 years together, scroll through the photos below:
2001 - 2005
Family photo via Getty Images
The college sweethearts met while they were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. During their second year, they shared a townhouse
with two other friends. It wasn't until 2003, though, that the pair reportedly began dating. They were able to keep their relationship hush-hush until they were photographed together on a ski trip
in 2004. (Kate is pictured here on their graduation day in June 2005).
2006
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The couple sneaks a kiss after a March 2006 sporting event at Eton College, the boarding school the prince attended as a teen.
Chris Ison - PA Images via Getty Images
Things are getting serious! Then-girlfriend Kate attends the wedding of William's stepsister Laura Parker Bowles
in May 2006.
2007
Richard Heathcote via Getty Images
Kate spends time with William and his brother, Prince Harry, while cheering on England at a February 2007 rugby championship match.
Getty Images via Getty Images
After a brief breakup in the spring of 2007, William and Kate (seen here sitting in first and third rows, respectively) reunite at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007 — which would have been the late Princess Diana's 46th birthday.
2008
Pool/Tim Graham Royal Photos via Getty Images
2010
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
William and Kate attend the October 2010 wedding of their friends Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford in Northleach, England.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially announce their engagement in November 2010. William proposed during a trip to Kenya the month prior with a sapphire and diamond engagement ring that had belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.
2011
PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images
The couple wave to well-wishers after attending a naming ceremony for a new royal lifeboat in February 2011. It was their first official appearance after the announcement of their engagement.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
The pair return to the University of St. Andrews — where they first fell in love — to help launch a scholarship in their honor
in February 2011.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge smile following their royal wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
A month after their nuptials, Will and Kate meet with then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
2013
John Phillips via Getty Images
A growing family! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome their first child, Prince George
, in July 2013. He is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and father William.
2015
LEON NEAL via Getty Images
Nearly two years later, on May 2, 2015, the couple welcome their second child, Princess Charlotte. She is fourth in line to the throne behind her older brother, George.
2018
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
And then there were five! On April 23, 2018, Kate gives birth to another boy. Their third child, Prince Louis, is fifth in line to the throne.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
2018
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children leave church after Prince Louis's christening in London on July 9, 2018.