Kate Hudson Reveals How Mum Goldie Hawn Got A Little Too Close For Comfort When She Gave Birth

Kate Hudson has revealed the lengths her mum, Goldie Hawn, goes to in order to be fully involved in her daughter’s life.

So much so that the screen icon was present on the three occasions when Kate gave birth to her children

But if you think Goldie was there to simply hold her daughter’s hand and shout out words of encouragement in the delivery room, think again.

During an appearance on this week’s Graham Norton Show, the Almost Famous star revealed her famous mother was a little more involved than that.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Barry King via Getty Images

“She likes to be very involved in my life,” Kate said of her mum. “So much so that she came to the births of my children.”

“She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on! It was like out of a comedy!

“But as funny as it was, it was also this unbelievably emotional experience for both of us.”

Kate, who was on the BBC chat show to promote the second Knives Out movie, also revealed that cast were only allowed to watch the finished film alongside an audience.

“I really can’t tell you much about it because it’s a mystery, but it was so much fun to do and my character Birdy was fabulous to play,” Kate said.

“The cast is wonderful and Daniel [Craig] was great fun to watch.”

She added: “We weren’t allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I’ve never done before and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool.”