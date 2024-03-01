LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kensington Palace offered up new details about Kate Middleton’s condition, weeks after the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery and internet rumors began to swirl.

A spokesperson for the princess brushed off social media speculation, telling HuffPost on Thursday: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Advertisement

He reiterated that the princess is “doing well”.

The palace announced in a statement last month that Kate had undergone an operation on January 16.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace shared with HuffPost at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

After a nearly two-week hospitalisation, the palace informed the public on January 29 that Kate had “returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery” and was “making good progress”.

The palace has not yet confirmed Kate’s official diagnosis, though it is not thought to be cancer-related.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales’ health news comes at a worrying time for the royal family.

The king underwent surgery on January 26, after the palace said earlier that month he was seeking “treatment for an enlarged prostate”. He was discharged from the hospital ― where Kate Middleton was also receiving treatment ― three days later.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The palace did not confirm the type of cancer ― only that it was not prostate cancer ― nor did it specify the severity of Charles’ diagnosis.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement at the time.

King Charles III, with Queen Camilla, leaves The London Clinic on Jan. 29 in London. The king was receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the clinic. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace added. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Advertisement

The palace added that Charles “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”.