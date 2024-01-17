Kate Middleton In Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery at a London hospital on Tuesday and will remain hospitalised for the next 10 to 14 days, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales’ surgery was not previously disclosed to the public, nor was its reason released, though the procedure was said to be successful. According to The Daily Beast, the palace has since clarified that Kate’s condition was non-cancerous.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” read a statement released by the palace.

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/6h3BCrqj5L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2024

The mother of three, who turned 42 last week, is unlikely to return to her public duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31 this year. This decision is “based on the current medical advice,” the palace said.

Speaking with NBC News, a palace source said Williams has postponed his engagements and will be by Kate’s side as she recovers.

“He will not undertake official duties while his wife is in hospital, and during the immediate period following her return home,” the source said.

Only significant new information on her progress will be released going forward, the palace added.