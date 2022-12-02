Kate Middleton Makes Bold Fashion Statement In £74 Rented Dress

Royals! They’re just like us. At least ― this one time.
Kate Middleton showed up to the 2022 Earthshot Awards on Friday in a rental dress from the rental platform HURR.
Attendees of awards were asked to focus on sustainability or wear something recycled or vintage for their red carpet looks, and the Princess of Wales was right on theme.
Advertisement
Kate’s gown was from the designer Solace London. You can rent the Sabina dress, too, as it retails from £74 to £194.
She paired the dress with a necklace from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales wrote an exclusive essay for HuffPost about why he was “thrilled to bring The Earthshot Prize to US” ― and why he remains a “stubborn optimist” about the planet’s future.
Advertisement
“I believe in the power of human ingenuity, and I’m thrilled to bring The Earthshot Prize to the US,” he wrote. “This week, in Boston, we want to demonstrate what we can all do to help put the world on a path toward a stable climate where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony.”
The prince added, “In this critical decade, I invite you all to be optimistic, to support the game-changers, and to believe in the power of human ingenuity.”
See more photos of the royals’ visit to Boston below:
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 1
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on Wednesday.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wednesday in Boston.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at Boston's Logan International Airport.
Advertisement
JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images
Royal watchers await the arrival of William and Kate at City Hall Plaza in Boston.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted at the airport by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
A fan holds a sign as she waits for the Prince and Princess of Wales to kick off Earthshot celebrations at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall.
Advertisement
Pool via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston's City Hall.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales launch Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston.
Winslow Townson via Getty Images
The couple were seated courtside at a Boston Celtics game just a few hours after landing in the city.