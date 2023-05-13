Yes, That Really Was The Princess Of Wales You Saw Making A Surprise Musical Appearance At Eurovision

Kate Middleton made an appearance at the start of Saturday's Eurovision Kensington Palace/BBC

Eurovision is known for its unexpected moments and there was a royal surprise within seconds of the Song Contest getting underway on Saturday night.

The Princess Of Wales served up the first shock of the evening as she featured in the opening montage to kick off the show in Liverpool.

Advertisement

The 67th annual Song Contest is being held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, with the opening VT seeing the return of 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra, with their winning song Stefania.

Kate was seen making a cameo as she sat playing the song on a grand piano in a VT recorded at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

The princess, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can’t Be Here during a carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the Princess’ appearance lit up Twitter…

Didn’t expect to see Kate Middleton on the piano in the intro 😂 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ZOoqVbXX9R — Thomas 👋 (@FIFASLAYER7) May 13, 2023

OMG a Kalush Orchestra and Sam Ryder mashup!!!! 😱



AND KATE MIDDLETON PLAYING PIANO?! WHAT???#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Dw3CTqURgz — ✍️ Rachel McArthur (@raychdigitalink) May 13, 2023

Kalush Orchestra also enlisted the help of a number of other random stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joss Stone for their reprise performance, while 2022 runner-up, the UK’s Sam Ryder, also made an appearance.

Advertisement

Naturally, people were not really expecting to see them either…

WOW to this opening for Eurovision - the Princess of Wales, Joss Stone, Kalush Orchestra and Ms Banks, Lord Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber... probably missed someone. 😳.. gorgeous! — Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) May 13, 2023