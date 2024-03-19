Kate Middleton Spotted Looking ‘Happy, Relaxed And Healthy’ With Prince William

LOADING ERROR LOADING

TMZ obtained footage of the Princess of Wales and Prince William out and about a mile from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor, England, on Saturday.

The brief clip shows the royal couple decked out in casual gear — with William in a baseball cap and Kate in leggings and a light jacket — hauling bags as they leave a local business called the Windsor Farm Shop.

Advertisement

The video seems to corroborate eyewitnesses’ claims made to the UK tabloid newspaper The Sun in a report on Sunday that the princess was spotted out in the wild.

William and Kate walk together in October 2023 in Marlow, England. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

One bystander told The Sun that Kate appeared to be “happy, relaxed and healthy”.

Although the footage of the couple may seem somewhat banal, Kate hasn’t been photographed publicly since Christmas, leading many people to wonder where one of the highest-profile women in the world could possibly be.

In January, Kensington Palace attempted to quell speculation by announcing the princess had undergone planned abdominal surgery and would resume public duties sometime after Easter.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales was last photographed at a Christmas morning service with her family at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Then came the release of a photo of Kate with her three children last week, that brought the speculation to a bizarre peak. As it turned out, the photo appeared to be highly edited, and multiple news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew it from publication.