Kate Middleton's PA Should Be Paid More Than £27,500

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Shouldn't this role pay better?

Kate Middleton, as you might have heard, is on the look-out for a new personal assistant to her Private Secretary.

Kensington Palace said it is on the hunt for someone to support the Duchess of Cambridge in her official and charity work, providing a range of admin and operational support including organising travel, managing their diary, monitoring emails and taking minutes.

Advertisement

The new person also needs to be a big fan of the Duchess’s work.

The Palace is looking for someone with experience too, with the successful candidate showing previous secretarial and administrative responsibility, excellent IT skills and interpersonal skills and being good at organisation.

Advertisement

And all that for...£27,500.

That might sound about right to some people, given how poorly Brits are paid in this country, but actually, it’s below average.

Advertisement

And let’s not forget, the work is for one of the richest and most powerful families in the world.

So, £27k doesn’t actually sound like a lot. And Twitter is pointing it out.

Previous experience required, assistant to someone who is probably constantly in danger, in Central London (one of the lost expensive cities in the world), during a cost of living crisis, and an impending recession, following a global pandemic, for a princess, for less than 30k?) https://t.co/QeSPLU4vu1 — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) May 5, 2022

A whole £27, 500? Wow! You wouldn't even pretend to be a "big fan " for that. That's almost 60 pence an hour after rent, tax, council tax, Brexit opportunities brochures landfill tax, forelock tugging and grovelling tax etc. — Kingpudster (@kingpudster) May 5, 2022

Now girl. What is £27,500 gonna do for someone living in LONDON? https://t.co/gLiAKN06xD — Antares ⚔⭕️🪷🌌 - Patron Saint of Malefics (@austral_taur) May 5, 2022

Her wardrobe cost £34,000 during her one week trip to Jamaica. https://t.co/Ao2nUQ4Ey4 — AGirlHasNoName (@ovee993) May 5, 2022

£27,500 = £1,750 pcm take home pay (after tax and 5% Pension contribution)



'Average' 1 bed flat in Zone 3 = £1,300 pcm



Zone 1-3 travel card = £173.60 pm



'Average' Leccy bill for 1 bed flat = £150



Also Kate's recent #RoyalTourCarribean wardrobe was almost double the cost.... https://t.co/hk26yYBfiZ — Unstoppable-Chi (@dumielauxepices) May 5, 2022

27.5k a year from one of the richest families in the country https://t.co/yO9O94E1F3 — seán pender (@seanpender_) May 5, 2022

How much is the average salary then, we hear you ask? Well, it’s a little bit complicated at the moment due to Covid, as the pandemic made it somewhat difficult to collect data from businesses.

But according to the latest earnings analysis (2021) from the ONS, the average salary for full-time workers was £31,285 (you might see figures floating around online between £24-25k but these may be based on part-time salaries, after tax figures, and from bodies which collate their data differently - HMRC has different data, for example).

Advertisement

You also have to consider how the average salary is impacted by region. London, for example, has higher earnings than other parts of the country. Don’t forget that high-earning CEOs, executives and figures on six-figure salaries boost up the average.

While it can vary from industry to industry, depending on level of seniority and experience, the median London earning according to some research is around £39,716 (though some sources cite as high a salary as £53,000). Some of the most common pay ranges in the capital are between £32,000-£36,000 and £36,000 to £39,000.

The cost of living is also higher here too, therefore the London living wage is applied to some roles.

So given some of the high figures here, a pay of £27k for a role that’s sure to be stressful, potentially dangerous, and outside a traditional 9-5, seems rather low.

And yes, the problem isn’t exclusive to the Royal family and workers around the country are earning lower than the pay advertised by the Palace – but what does that say about our culture of work in the UK, when so many people are underpaid?

Many of our European counterparts are excelling in this realm, paying their workers a decent wage while also ensuring excellent healthcare and education systems.

We should rise to these standards as opposed to accepting menial pay for poor conditions.