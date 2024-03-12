Kate Middleton's Photo Debacle Has Inspired A Hilarious New Meme

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Middleton’s photo debacle may be causing a controversy over the amount of editing done to it, but it is inspiring internet artists to new levels of meme-making.

The Princess of Wales celebrated Britain’s Mother’s Day on Sunday by releasing a photo of her with her kids, George, 10; Charlotte, 8; and Louis, 5.

It was the first photo of her since January when she reportedly had abdominal surgery, and was, according to the Palace, taken by Prince William.

However, various news agencies have since removed the photo from their libraries on the grounds that it was manipulated.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales acknowledged on X that the photo of her had been futzed with, and took the blame, saying “Like many amateur photographers, I do “occasionally experiment with editing.”

She also apologised “for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

But the apology proved a fact relevant to anyone who spends any time on social media: One person’s mea culpa is another person’s meme.

And as you might expect, many folks posted their own hilariously manipulated photos on X using her phrase, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. D pic.twitter.com/2B6PMe46A4 — Seamus (@SeamusJP) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. pic.twitter.com/NHhpBQ6An6 — Kate (@katebarstool) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/ELhdUzsFpY — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/VDjKlPzUp4 — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the photograph I shared yesterday caused. pic.twitter.com/jrfbpM9fle — Ed (@ted_pen) March 11, 2024

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused pic.twitter.com/WJ1JHGIEMc — Kirsty Webeck 🦈 (@KirstyWebeck) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared pic.twitter.com/drgoQqZYar — CCShoreditch same on all socials (@ccshoreditch) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/LVowCQlrec — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/KPi82E4BNJ — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing... pic.twitter.com/kSBAa2olYq — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 11, 2024

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/ZPmDziIgfJ — New Forest Dog 🌈 and Her Indoors (@NewForestDog) March 11, 2024