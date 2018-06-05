Designer Kate Spade Found Dead At The Age Of 55

Kate Valentine Spade has died at the age of 55. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the fashion designer was found dead in New York; it was an apparent suicide, according to the Associated Press.

Spade founded her eponymous handbag line in 1993 a year before she married Andy. They choose to combine their names (Kate’s first and Andy’s second) to create the brand’s identity.

She sold Kate Spade New York in 2007, but returned to the fashion industry in 2016 with the launch of shoe and bag brand Frances Valentine, named after her daughter.

Ahead of the launch Spade changed her name to include Valentine in order to separate herself from her original company. She told WWD at the time that she chose Valentine as it was her maternal grandfather’s middle name, which he was given because he was born on Valentine’s Day.

In 1996, The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) honoured Kate’s classic designs by awarding her America’s New Fashion Talent in Accessories. She was honoured once again by the CFDA in 1998 as Best Accessory Designer of the Year.