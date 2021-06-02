Kate Winslet Fought To Keep 'Bulgy Bit Of Belly' In Mare Of Easttown Sex Scene

Edit me like one of your Easttown girls: Kate Winslet revealed she had to fight to keep her character on Mare of Easttown as realistic as possible (except for the fake hoagies she’d eat on set).

The Oscar-winner spoke lovingly about how she crafted the “wildly flawed, messy, broken, fragmented, difficult woman” at the centre of the critically acclaimed murder-mystery in an interview with The New York Times published after the series finale.

“I loved her marks and her scars and her faults and her flaws and the fact that she has no off switch, no stop button,” Winslet, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, told the outlet. “She just knows ‘Go.’”

Early cuts of the series, which stars Winslet as a hardened Pennsylvania detective on the hunt for the killer of a local teenage girl, were too polished for her liking. In the end, they chose to “light it to make it look not nice,” she explained.

When director Craig Zobel assured Winslet that he’d remove “a bulgy bit of belly” in her sex scene with co-star Guy Pearce, she insisted that the camera should capture it all, telling him, “Don’t you dare.”