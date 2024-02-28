Kate Winslet Says She Gets Mistaken For This 1 Celebrity All The Time

Kate Winslet CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

Kate Winslet often gets mistaken for another famous actor ― and it’s someone with a very familiar name.

The Mare of Easttown star told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Monday that she gets confused for Cate Blanchett quite “a lot,” but takes it all in stride.

“They say, ‘Loved you in Elizabeth,’ and I say, ‘Thank you, that’s so kind,’” said Kate, referring to the 1998 movie that earned her namesake her first Oscar nomination.

“And she gets the same thing. People will say to her, ‘Loved you in Sense And Sensibility’ or ‘Loved you in Titanic’,” she added.

Kate added that “to be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment” and she’ll “take it” anytime.

Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet pictured together in 2007 Jason Merritt via Getty Images

Cate, who is Australian, and Kate, who is English, recently discussed their fan mix-ups while making a joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, noting that they frequently get confused for each other.

But the pair aren’t the only celebrities with a high-profile doppelgänger.

During an interview back in 2019, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt revealed that they both get mistaken for Matt Damon by fans.