'I Hope This Haunts You': Kate Winslet Recalls Confronting Reporter About 'Horrific' Body-Shaming

Kate Winslet has revealed she once put a journalist who made disparaging comments about her appearance in their place.

During a new interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner reflected on some of the body-shaming she was subjected to in the media in the early years of her career, with the anchor admitting she “gasped at how cruel some of that coverage was of you at that time”.

“I know, it was absolutely appalling,” Kate agreed. “What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”

Asked if she ever got “face to face with any of those people”, the Titanic star recalled: “I did [and] I let them have it. I said, ‘I hope this haunts you’.”

Becoming tearful, Kate added: “It was a great moment – because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.”

Over the summer, Kate revealed that a crew member on her new film Lee had encouraged her to readjust her position while shooting a scene in a bikini, to hide her “belly rolls”.

“Not on your life!” she said at the time.

The British performer also spoke about this incident to 60 Minutes, revealing they’d told her to “suck in” and “sit up”, but pointed out: “I don’t think Lee [Miller] would have done.”

Kate recently said that, nowadays, she feels “a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged”.

“We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again,” she said.