Skins Star Kathryn Prescott In Intensive Care After Being Hit By Cement Truck In New York

Skins actor Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalised after being hit by a cement truck in New York. Her twin sister Megan revealed on Instagram that the 30-year-old Londoner had been rushed to hospital on Tuesday. Kathryn – who played Emily Fitch in Skins and Carter Stevens in MTV’s Finding Carter – is currently in ICU at a New York Hospital. Megan revealed her twin had sustained a broken pelvis, legs, foot and hand in the accident.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Kathryn Prescott

In her Instagram post, Megan wrote: “I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. “My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.” Megan said that although her sister would be taken care of by medical professionals, her mobility could be severely affected long-term and that she “narrowly avoided paralysis”. Megan – who has starred alongside her sister in Skins and the TV drama Doctors – added that her twin is currently “alone in New York with no family members”.