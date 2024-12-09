Katie Holmes Addresses Claim That Daughter Suri Has Trust Fund From Dad Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes via Associated Press

Katie Holmes is shutting down the rumors that her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, set up a million-dollar trust fund for their daughter, Suri Cruise.

On Sunday, the former Dawson’s Creek star posted on Instagram to dispute a report from the Daily Mail which claimed her daughter had reached millionaire status after an alleged trust fund from the Mission: Impossible actor had “kicked in” when she turned 18 in April.

The Mail’s story also claimed that Suri received an additional trust fund from her mother.

Over a screenshot of the article, the actor wrote, “Completely False” and “Daily mail you can stop making stuff up.”

“Enough,” she captioned the post.

Katie and Tom tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Suri that same year.

The pair later split in 2012 after nearly six years of marriage. Tom has reportedly since been estranged from his daughter.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old appears to have dropped her surname, opting to be called “Suri Noelle” — a reference to her mum’s middle name — at her high school graduation earlier this year (although it’s unknown if she’s legally changed her last name).

Katie has largely kept her daughter out of the spotlight over the years.

In April 2023, the Dark Knight actor delivered some rare comments about wanting to keep Suri “protected” from the public at a young age while speaking with Glamour.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Katie said.