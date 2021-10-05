Katie Piper Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery After Choking On Food

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her oesophagus after choking on some food on Monday.
The Loose Women panellist said she began experiencing spasms in her oesophagus and “couldn’t swallow even my own saliva” after the incident.
Posting a picture of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram, Katie wrote: “SO, last night I choked on food which led to spasms in my oesophagus, which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).”
Katie suffered damage to her oesophagus when a man threw acid over her in a 2008 attack.
She has had a number of procedures on that area in the years since, after inadvertently swallowing some of the corrosive liquid during the attack.
“I’ve got three strictures of tight scar tissue from what happened previously and this is something I’ve been aware of but hasn’t happened in years,” Katie said.
“The procedure went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly! Huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses that did she an incredible job and were so attentive... now for a restful day.”
Katie has previously spoken about how she has experienced difficulty eating as a result of her prior injuries, and had been unable to put on weight as her meals were replaced with vitamin shakes.