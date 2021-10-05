Katie Piper Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery After Choking On Food

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her oesophagus after choking on some food on Monday.

The Loose Women panellist said she began experiencing spasms in her oesophagus and “couldn’t swallow even my own saliva” after the incident.

Posting a picture of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram, Katie wrote: “SO, last night I choked on food which led to spasms in my oesophagus, which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).”