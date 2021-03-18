Katie Price Vows To Run London Marathon Following Life-Changing Injuries To Feet

Channel 4 Katie Price

However, Katie has said she is determined to take on the 26 mile run for a third time next year. Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch, she said: “Mentally, when you’re told you’ve got a life-changing injury, I’m told I can’t run again. “I am going to be determined, the fact that they said that, I want to run the marathon next April.” Katie did admit that she’s “have to do a fast walk or something”, adding: “I don’t want that to be taken away and I’ll do everything I can to do it.”

MEGAGC Images Katie was told she wouldn't walk for up to 18 months after breaking both her feet

She continued: “You’ve got to get up and try and make the effort. Yes it’s painful, trust me, I am in pain every day and it gets so aggravating. I get restless legs… Although I look fine and I’m getting on with stuff, I find being busy helps because it takes my mind off the pain. “I’ve proved I’m determined. To be told I’m in a wheelchair, told I can’t walk for 18 months, I’m already walking and it’s been nine months, because I’m determined. I don’t want to sit there.” Katie previously completed the marathon in 2009 with then-husband Peter Andre. She attempted to run it again in 2018 sporting a giant pair of lungs, but was forced to pull out during the run due to injury.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Katie completed the 2009 London Marathon with ex Peter Andre