Katie Price Vows To Run London Marathon Following Life-Changing Injuries To Feet

Katie Price has vowed to run next year’s London Marathon following life-changing injuries to her feet.
The TV personality broke both her feet after jumping off a 25ft wall in Turkey while on holiday last year.
She has since spoken of how she has been left in chronic pain and is registered disabled following the accident.
However, Katie has said she is determined to take on the 26 mile run for a third time next year.
Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch, she said: “Mentally, when you’re told you’ve got a life-changing injury, I’m told I can’t run again.
“I am going to be determined, the fact that they said that, I want to run the marathon next April.”
Katie did admit that she’s “have to do a fast walk or something”, adding: “I don’t want that to be taken away and I’ll do everything I can to do it.”
She continued: “You’ve got to get up and try and make the effort. Yes it’s painful, trust me, I am in pain every day and it gets so aggravating. I get restless legs… Although I look fine and I’m getting on with stuff, I find being busy helps because it takes my mind off the pain.
“I’ve proved I’m determined. To be told I’m in a wheelchair, told I can’t walk for 18 months, I’m already walking and it’s been nine months, because I’m determined. I don’t want to sit there.”
Katie previously completed the marathon in 2009 with then-husband Peter Andre.
She attempted to run it again in 2018 sporting a giant pair of lungs, but was forced to pull out during the run due to injury.
Katie previously told how, after falling onto a concrete ramp in July, she underwent eight hours of surgery on her broken feet.
The reality TV star said she can only walk for 20 minutes at a time before the pain becomes unbearable.
Last month, she told The Sun she would “never be the same” due to her injuries and compared the pain to “shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day”.
She added: “I can’t carry anything from the shops either or even walk up the stairs with anything. The heavier items, the more it hurts my feet.”
Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.