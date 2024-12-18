Kay Burley Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumours About Her Future At Sky News

Kay Burley in Westminster earlier this year Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Kay Burley has spoken out amid rumours about her future at Sky News.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that, in the coming days, Kay would be stepping down from Sky News’ flagship breakfast show after five years at the helm, with some outlets even speculating that she could be making the jump to GB News in the near future.

While both she and her employer apparently declined to comment at the time, the news anchor has now set the record straight during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Asked if it’s true that she will be stepping away from Sky’s breakfast show, she said: “Not that I’m aware of, unless you are telling me something new.”

“I don’t know where that comes from, but neither of them are true,” she said. “I am off on [19 December], [as] planned, and then I am back on 16 January.”

Kay has been part of the Sky News team since its launch in the late 1980s.

In that time, she’s covered numerous global news events, most notably the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, numerous general elections here in the UK and, more recently, several royal births.

After landing her own show in 2018, Kay moved to the breakfast slot the following year.

However, in 2020 she was suspended from Sky News for six months, after admitting to breaking Covid restrictions to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Outside of her broadcasting career, Kay has also made several forays into reality TV, competing on the second season of ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2007, where she finished in seventh place.

More recently, she also appeared on the celebrity version of Channel 4’s Hunted alongside Love Island finalists Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, Olympian Louis Smith and former Tory MP Johnny Mercer, who won the show.