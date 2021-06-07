Sky News' Kay Burley Returns To Air After Six Month-Suspension For Covid Rule Break

Burley returned to her usual breakfast slot on the news station on Monday morning.

The presenter was taken off air after breaking Covid-19 rules with a birthday gathering at the end of last year.

Kay Burley said it was “great to be back” as she returned to Sky News after a six-month suspension .

Starting the broadcast at 7am, she said: “Hello everybody, it is great to be back. It is seven o’clock here in the UK. Welcome wherever you’re watching us around the world. Let’s crack on.”

Burley had celebrated her birthday with a rule-breaking gathering in London in December, while the capital was under Tier 2 restrictions.

Political editor Beth Rigby and north of England correspondent Inzamam Rashid were also taken off air for three months after attending their colleague’s 60th birthday party.

Burley, who has been with Sky News since its inception in 1989, apologised at the time, tweeting: “It’s clear to me that we are all in the fight against Covid 19 and that we all have a duty to stick firmly by the rules.

“It doesn’t matter that I thought I was Covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.”

She continued: “Some dear friends and colleagues – some of the most talented and committed professionals in our business – have been pulled into this episode and I regret this enormously.”